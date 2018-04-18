

CTV Atlantic





A 64-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child roughly 17 years ago.

Halifax Regional Police received a complaint on March 26 about incidents alleged to have occurred sometime between Sept. 1, 2000 and June 30, 2001.

Police say the suspect knew the alleged victim, who was 10 and 11 years old at the time.

Marcel C. Maessen has been charged with one count each of sexual interference and sexual assault.

Maessen is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on June 5, 2018.