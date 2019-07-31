

A 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after a woman was attacked in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured woman at an address on Gaston Road around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police allege the woman was assaulted at a nearby home by a man she knows.

The man turned himself in to police at 5:20 p.m.

In addition to attempted murder, Jacob Brennan Nagle-Cummings is facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, uttering threats, choking to overcome, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of a probation order.

The Dartmouth man is due to appear Wednesday in provincial court.