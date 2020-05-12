HALIFAX -- Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on a provincewide warrant for multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Police say the charges against 22-year-old Tyqwan Jacardo Downey of Dartmouth stem from an incident in North Preston, N.S., last week.

On Friday, the RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion and stabbing on Ernie Lane.

Police say a man forcibly entered the home and demanded money. A struggle ensued and the man was stabbed. The suspect then fled the scene.

The 54-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for Downey, but say attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Downey is facing the following charges:

attempted murder

robbery

break and enter

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Downey is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five-foot-seven inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers. They also warn that Downey should not be approached, if spotted.