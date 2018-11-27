

CTV Atlantic





A 29-year-old Dartmouth man is facing impaired driving charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a collision that sent another man to hospital with injuries.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 200 block of Wyse Road in Dartmouth shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say a driver struck a tree at the corner of Wyse Road and Albro Lake Road. They say he fled the scene, but was arrested a short distance away.

A 33-year-old Halifax man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is facing charges of impaired driving while over 80 mg%, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.