

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have charged a Dartmouth man with making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child.

On July 20, 2018, Halifax police received information that a man was communicating with women in the Halifax/Dartmouth area about committing sexual offences against children.

Police say they received a second complaint against the same man on December 2, 2018.

On Wednesday, investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search of a home on Breeze Drive in Dartmouth. Police seized an electronic device for forensic analysis.

Thirty-seven-year-old Samer Elmir was arrested at the residence without incident. Elmir appeared in Dartmouth Provincial court on Wednesday to face a charge of making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Anyone with information on child sexual abuse is asked to report it to police at 902-490-5020 or through Cybertip.ca, Canada's National Tip Line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children.