Halifax Regional Police have charged a Dartmouth man with 32 counts in connection to several break-ins throughout the municipality.

Police say detectives have been investigating a number of break and enters into private residences in Halifax’s south end and Dartmouth since Dec. 1.

Investigators say stolen items included electronic devices, computers, televisions, firearms, jewelry, credit cards, vehicle keys and money.

Officers say evidence throughout the investigation suggested one person was responsible for all of the incidents.

Police arrested Jason Allie Cole, 33, Tuesday around 8 p.m. Cole is facing 32 charges in relation to 10 break and enters that occurred between Nov. 23 and Dec. 14.

Police say seven break-ins happened in the Highland Park Drive and Joseph Young Street area in Dartmouth, as well as at three buildings on Halifax’s Tower Road.

According to police, Cole was in possession of a weapon and resisted officers during his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.

Cole is facing eight counts of break and enter, nine counts of possession of stolen goods, two counts of possession of break-in tools and failure to appear and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He is also facing one counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession, possession of prohibited or restricted weapon with ammunition, possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence, possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order, breach of recognizance, break and enter stealing firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, unlawfully in a dwelling, resisting arrestand carrying a concealed weapon.