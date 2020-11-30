HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 24-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16.

On Nov. 26, police responded to a report of a sexual assault that had occurred at a retail business in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road in Halifax.

Police allege a man assaulted a girl under the age of 16 with whom he had acquaintances in common.

Cody Dylan MacIntosh, 24, of Dartmouth was arrested at an address in Dartmouth at approximately 3 a.m. on Nov. 27.

MacIntosh is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making child pornography and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.

Police are not providing any further details to protect the victim.