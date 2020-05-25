Dartmouth man facing drugs, weapons charges after being pulled over in Cape Breton
HALIFAX -- A Dartmouth, N.S., man is facing drug and weapons charges after being pulled over by police Sunday night in Cape Breton.
RCMP say shortly before midnight on May 24, a member of St. Peter’s RCMP observed a vehicle speeding at 128 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.
Police say the officer pulled over and searched the vehicle, locating a concealed handgun, a machete, cocaine, cash, and related material, all of which was seized.
The driver, 48-year-old Bruce Mills of Dartmouth, was arrested without incident and transported to the Port Hawkesbury detachment where he was held in custody overnight.
Mills is facing charges of:
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
- unlawful possession of a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- unsafe storage firearm
- possession firearm/ammunition in motor vehicle
- laundering proceeds of crime
Mills appeared in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Monday and was held in custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday.