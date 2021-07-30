A 28-year-old man is facing several firearms charges following a traffic stop Thursday in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 5:25 p.m. on July 29, officers from the Integrated Guns and Gangs Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pinecrest Drive and Primrose Street in Dartmouth.

Police say during the course of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to a firearm and a quantity of drugs in his possession.

The 28-year-old man was charged criminally with the following offences and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday morning: