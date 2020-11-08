HALIFAX -- A 62-year-old Dartmouth, N.S. man is facing impaired driving charges after an accident late Saturday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to an accident at 267 Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth, shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov 7.

Police say multiple witnesses reported seeing a pick-up truck driving recklessly before leaving the road and striking a pole.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck left the scene on foot, but was quickly arrested.

A passenger of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 62 year old Dartmouth man was charged with, and held for court:

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Having a blood alcohol content of 80 mgs% or more.

Failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The road was closed for several hours Saturday night as police investigated but has since reopened.