A man is in hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle crashed in Lower Sackville, N.S., Wednesday evening.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on the Bedford Bypass just after 7 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling east when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the highway and flipped.

The 26-year-old Dartmouth man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Bedford Bypass was closed outbound from Dartmouth to Lower Sackville for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.