HALIFAX -- Trevor Jordan Stevens, a Dartmouth-based massage therapist, is facing several new charges related to sexual assaults that allegedly occurred during appointments with clients.

Halifax Regional Police say investigators with its Sexual Assault Investigation Team (SAIT) received a report on July 14, 2021 about sexual assaults that occurred between 2017 and 2019.

As a result of the investigation, SAIT members charged the 35-year-old Stevens with the following:

three counts of sexual assault;

three counts of assault;

two counts of assault with a weapon;

two counts assault causing bodily harm;

aggravated assault; and

assault by choking/suffocating/strangling.

Stevens was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.

"Out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and wellbeing, we are not releasing any further details regarding the incident," Halifax police said in a news release.

Earlier this month, Stevens was charged with one count each of sexual assault and aggravated assault in relation to an incident that is alleged to have occurred during the same time period. These charges stem from a complaint received in April.

None of the charges have yet been tested in court.