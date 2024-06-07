Dartmouth, N.S., man charged with child luring offences

A Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with child luring offences.

David Wayne Maurice Grant, 50, was arrested in Dartmouth Tuesday, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

Investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division have charged Grant with:

luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication

luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication

providing sexually explicit material to a child under the age of 18 with intent

providing sexually explicit material to a child under the age of 16 years with intent

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 13.

Anyone with information on child pornography is asked to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020 or by using Cybertip.

