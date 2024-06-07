ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Dartmouth, N.S., man charged with child luring offences

    A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    A Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with child luring offences.

    David Wayne Maurice Grant, 50, was arrested in Dartmouth Tuesday, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

    Investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division have charged Grant with:

    • luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication
    • luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication
    • providing sexually explicit material to a child under the age of 18 with intent
    • providing sexually explicit material to a child under the age of 16 years with intent

    He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 13.

    Anyone with information on child pornography is asked to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020 or by using Cybertip.

