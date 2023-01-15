Dartmouth, N.S., man facing charges in relation to stolen vehicles, flight from police

A Dartmouth, N.S., man is facing charges after allegedly stealing two vehicles and fleeing from police Saturday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a van being driven on walking trails just before 5:30 p.m., in the 0-100 block of Lancaster Drive. Upon arrival, police say members located an abandoned stolen van.

Shortly after, at about 6:30 p.m., the force says a dark pickup truck with a plow and flat tire began driving towards officers on Lancaster Drive while police had been investigating the stolen van.

"Officers activated emergency equipment and attempted to the stop the truck. The truck did not stop and fled the area striking parked cars and a police vehicle with the plow," says Halifax police, in a news release.

According to police, the pursuit was called off and officers confirmed the truck had also been stolen.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers with Halifax police and RCMP responded to the 900 block of Cole Harbour Road after receiving driving complaints for a dark pickup truck with a plow attached.

Upon arrival to the scene, the force says RCMP officers located the truck abandoned.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, had been located in a nearby business and arrested without incident, say police.

No one was injured during the incident. Police say they are not searching for other suspects.

The man will be held in court to face the following:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop After Accident

Fight from Police

Assault Police with a Weapon

Breach of Conditions

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages.

Anyone with information about either incident are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.