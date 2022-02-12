Dartmouth Oscar winner hopes to bring home second award

Oscar winning set decorator, Shane Vieau, says his job was 'luck of the draw'.

"I was not happy with what I was doing at the time and was having a conversation with someone who said you might want to try the set decorating department and then I went and did a commercial and after that I was hooked," says Vieau.

Originally from Dartmouth, Vieau says part of the reason he enjoys his job is its unpredictability.

"Every project you do is a different time period, a different look, you change it up. You get to work with different people you rarely get stagnant with what you do so it's just creatively a wonderful place to be," he says.

His work on 'The shape of water' earned him international attention in 2018 when he took the Oscar for production design.

Nominated again for his work on 'Nightmare alley' staring Bradley Cooper, who plays a carnival worker with a talent for manipulating people.

"It's a little over whelming, I'm gonna be honest with you," he says.

For the film, Vieau says he put 80,000 kilometers on his truck just to find the right decorations.

Going from Michigan to upstate New York and to Pittsburg, he says finding the perfect pieces required a lot of travelling.

"I work almost the whole years round and I work 12 to 14 hours a day, and I'm completely obsessed with what I do, and I love what I do to be able to do what you do is such a blessing, and I found it late in life - but it was the best thing that ever happened to me," says Vieau.