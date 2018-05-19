

Dartmouth’s community services office has picked up and moved. It didn't go far, but residents say the move happened without much warning, leaving some who rely on employment and income assistance services wondering where to go for help.

The old community services office- located on King St.- moved at the end of April, but many who use the services weren't informed.

"Because a lot of people are disabled and literally need these services to survive, so one little wrench can send them into complete chaos," says Gayle Collicutt, an anti-poverty activist.

The new location on Alderney Dr. is only a few blocks away, but Collicutt says many clients wouldn't know that. She thinks they should have been notified by mail.

"You can't call a lot of them, none of them have phones, they don't get a telephone allowance and most don't have internet," explains Collicutt.

In less than an hour on Friday, more than a dozen people stopped by, not realizing the King St. offices were closed.

Tim Halman, the PC MLA for Dartmouth East, says his staff often refer constituents to the community services office, but he only learned about the move after a staffer happened to walk by the old location.

Halman says there's been a lack of communication and the department should have contacted all MLA's.

"Just to let you know that the thousands of people you represent, if you get a phone call, just let them know that we've moved down the road,"

The Department of Community Services declined an interview on Friday.

In a statement, associate deputy minister Nancy MacLellan says visitors to the office were told about the change and signs were posted.

"There has been no delay to assistance cheques being issued this month and the department will show flexibility and accept any income statements that are submitted late this month," said MacLellan in a statement.

Gayle Collicutt says for many people who rely on those services, that isn't good enough.

"I might trust that, but I know recipients do not trust that answer because they're left in the dark all the time," says Collicutt.

The department says it is now sending letters informing clients of the new location.

