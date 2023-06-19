Dartmouth robbery sends one man to hospital
A man is recovering from injuries after a robbery in Dartmouth, N.S., police say.
Two men approached him Friday morning before one assaulted him and took his property, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.
Both suspects ran away. The man didn’t know who they were.
Officers responded to Prime Rose Street around 6:40 a.m.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect who assaulted him as a Black man in his 30s, about five-foot-eight with a medium build. The other man was white, about 35-years-old, standing about six feet, police say.
