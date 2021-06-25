HALIFAX -- A popular beach in Dartmouth, N.S. is closed to swimming until further notice because of high bacteria levels in the water.

In a release issued Friday, the Halifax Regional Municipality says that municipal beaches open on July 1, but preliminary testing has indicated that bacteria levels at Albro Lake Beach exceed Health Canada’s guidelines for safe swimming.

The city says municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches, during the summer months. High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife and high temperatures.

City staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to normal. The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens.

For more information on supervised municipal beaches and outdoor pools across the Halifax region, visit the municipality's beaches page.