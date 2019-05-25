Featured
Dartmouth shooting sends one man to hospital
Police say officers were called to Chebucto Lane in Dartmouth at about 3 a.m. to a report of a man being shot.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 11:11AM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 11:13AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a shooting in Dartmouth sent a man to hospital early Saturday morning.
The man was found a short time later and taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to police.
The investigation is in its preliminary stages at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.