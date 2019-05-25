

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a shooting in Dartmouth sent a man to hospital early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to Chebucto Lane in Dartmouth at about 3 a.m. to a report of a man being shot.

The man was found a short time later and taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.