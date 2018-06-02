Featured
Dartmouth stabbing sends man to hospital
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a Friday night stabbing in Dartmouth sent a 23-year-old man to hospital.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 11:56AM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, June 2, 2018 12:25PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a Friday night stabbing in Dartmouth sent a 23-year-old man to hospital.
Police say at 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gaston Rd. and Portland St., where they discovered a man who had been stabbed.
The 23-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Police don't believe it was a random act. A description of the suspect has not been provided.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Police or Crime Stoppers.