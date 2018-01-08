

CTV Atlantic





Students at two Dartmouth schools had to remain inside Monday as police searched two nearby locations for firearms.

Halifax Regional Police say at 11:10 a.m., investigators with the special enforcement section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division executed two search warrants.

Police say the searches were a result of information that was received about possible firearms at two different locations around Canso Lane and Chebucto Lane.

Two men and two women were arrested at the scene as a result.

The school board says students at Dartmouth High School were already on the lunch hour, so the remaining students were asked to stay in the building.

Bicentennial Junior High across the street was placed in hold and secure.

No charges have yet been laid.