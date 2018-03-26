

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say a traffic stop in Dartmouth has led to the arrest of an Ontario man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Lahey Road around 7:50 p.m. Friday.

Officers determined the male passenger was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. He and the female driver exited the vehicle and police arrested the man without incident.

While searching the man, police say they found shotgun shell casings. They also allegedly found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

Cruz Ricardo Downey is facing multiple firearm charges and several breaches of court orders.

Belicia Priscila Bella-Ashe is also facing multiple firearms charges.

The 33-year-old Ontario man and 27-year-old Dartmouth woman are due to appear Monday in Dartmouth provincial court.



