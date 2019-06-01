

CTV Atlantic





It's often said, if you want something done right, do it yourself.

That's what's motivating a Nova Scotia woman to tackle what she sees as a growing problem in her community: garbage, or more specifically, litter.

Bonnie White has had enough of garbage building up in her neighbourhood, so she's cleaning it up herself. It's a tedious task, but someone has to do it.

White lives in north end Dartmouth and says she's been seeing more garbage in the area lately. That's why she decided to start picking it up.

“Kids walk through here, my nieces, my nephews, people's grandkids, everybody,” said White.“I walk every day through these paths; so does everybody else and it's just disgusting.”

For the past week, White has been tackling one area at a time.

First, was Brule Street; it took her 3 days to clean up the street all on her own.

Friday, she focused on Albro Lake Road and has some help from her boyfriend.

“I'm very proud of her,” said Trevor Warren. “She's an inspiration to want to clean up the neighbourhood. It's pretty unsightly around here and when she came up with the idea, doing a neighbourhood cleanup, I was all for it. She's done some pretty amazing things.”

White has been finding everything you could possibly imagine while sifting through the garbage.

“Sneakers, hair, pots, pans, kid's toys,” White said.

She's even found old beds tucked away, discarded furniture, and even needles.

The municipality says they haven't received any complaints of garbage in the north end, but encourage people to contact them if they see an issue on municipal property.

“Residents are more than welcome to clean up their communities. It definitely helps to keep those communities beautiful,” said Halifax Regional Municipality spokeswoman Maggie-Jane Spray. “Residents can also organize a neighbourhood cleanup and invite other members of the community in to help with that clean up.”

White would like to see more garbage cans in the north end, to help with the garbage and is reminding people to put their garbage where it belongs.

“Grab a garbage bag,” White said. “Come out, walk around, go outside, you'll see it everywhere. Help us out, everybody. If we all do a little bit, we can make our community a better place.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.