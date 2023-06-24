Dartmouth woman ‘severely injured’ in campground assault: RCMP

Police in Shubenacadie, N.S., are investigating an aggravated assault that took place early Saturday morning at a campground.

Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene on Highway 215 at about 2:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old Dartmouth woman RCMP described as “severely injured” and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene for aggravated assault. He remains in police custody.

Investigators say the assault took place in a camper occupied by four people, including the victim and suspect, after an argument escalated between them.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.