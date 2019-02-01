

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges after he crashed his car, allegedly stole a truck while wielding a machete, and then plowed into a gas station convenience store, leaving two people injured.

The RCMP received several 911 calls before 5 p.m. Thursday about a car that was driving on the wrong side on Highway 101 and forcing oncoming vehicles off the road near Ellershouse, N.S.

The man was spotted driving on the centre line of the highway, forcing oncoming vehicles onto the shoulder.

RCMP officers were travelling towards the vehicle, but as they got closer, police say the suspect drove into their path and failed to stop, instead driving past them and taking Exit 2 onto the Beaver Bank Connector.

Dash-cam footage shows the suspect vehicle coming dangerously close to other vehicles along the highway.

Shalyene Boyce was driving along Highway 101 when her sister-in-law called to tell her there was a car driving on the wrong side of the road.

She says she barely got out of the way in time.

“I'm lucky she called me, because I don't think I would have reacted as fast to get over. So I'm just lucky my brother was even 10 minutes ahead of me too, so everyone I cared about was on the highway and would've gotten into an accident.”

Police say the black Jaguar collided with an oncoming SUV, leaving the Jaguar badly damaged.

When a Good Samaritan stopped to help, RCMP say the suspect threatened him.

“The suspect was armed with a machete,” said Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Lisa Croteau. “He got out of his vehicle an approached the driver of a grey Dodge truck. He took the truck from the owner and proceeded eastbound in the westbound lane to Lower Sackville."

RCMP say the suspect evaded police before driving into a Circle K convenience store at the corner of Sackville Drive and Beaver Bank Road in Lower Sackville.

Debra Veith-Morse was working next door when she heard the crash.

“You don't ever expect this sort of thing to happen,” said Veith Morse. “It was unfortunate that a few people were injured. We were just thankful that it wasn't as bad as it could have been.”

Police say two people were injured when the truck crashed through the front of this gas station. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help one of the individuals with expenses. While the family of the other victim tells CTV News he's suffered significant facial injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old David Raymond Farrell, was not injured.

He's now facing 18 charges:

Two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance

Robbery with violence

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Three counts of mischief

Flight from a peace officer

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Mischief endangering life

Attempt assault with a weapon

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

Two counts of operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

Two counts of operation of a conveyance while impaired causing bodily harm

Mischief over $5,000

“He was given a roadside drug screening test and he failed that particular test,” Croteau said.

Farrell made a brief court appearance Friday afternoon.

“The defence requested that it go over for a five-day assessment for fitness and he'll be back next Thursday,” said Crown Attorney Jennifer Mickleson.

RCMP say they are still trying to piece together exactly what started this incident in the first place. They say this is a complex investigation and are asking for help.

“We're asking anyone who saw the Jaguar or the grey Dodge truck who has photos or videos that they are willing to share with us to contact the nearest RCMP detachment.”

Farrell is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 7.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.