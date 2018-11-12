

CTV Atlantic





Sometimes, it only takes a split second for danger to develop on a highway and Jeremy Murray has the video to prove it.

Murray was driving on Highway 104 near Havre Boucher, N.S. on Sunday when he had a near-miss.

The camera mounted on his windshield shows how a motorcycle passes a row of vehicles on the left just as Murray approaches.

To avoid a collision, Murray is forced to veer to the right, where fortunately there's an exit lane.

“I know if he hit me, I would have been okay but he certainly wouldn't have been,” Murray said. “My first instinct was just to get out of the way. I noticed right away there was nobody behind me, so as long as I got out of the way of the bike, then he would be safe and he could have made that pass. Had there been somebody behind me or somebody to the right of me or any other circumstances, it may not have been lucky.”

Murray’s video has been seen and shared by thousands online.

He wants everyone, including motorcyclists, to be more careful and drive safely.