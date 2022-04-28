Data shows growing population in Cape Breton

According to the latest census data from Statistics Canada, Sydney has seen a 2.6 per cent population increase over the past five years.

"The goal was always to come back home. We just thought it would be in our 50s and 60s, not in our 30s," said Kat Gouthro, co-owner of Port City Grocery.

Gouthro and her partner returned home from Alberya after years of living away, and are prime examples of what is at play population-wise.

"A huge part of our clientele are actually people that moved back from Halifax, Ontario, Alberta as well," Gouthro said.

Heather Austin Coulombe co-owns The Farmer's Daughter in Whycocomagh, N.S. A few years back, they offered free land for people to live and work in Cape Breton's rural areas.

Since then, the population of Victoria County slightly increased and Austin Coulombe says the change has been noticeable.

"I'm seeing the trend of younger families coming in, but I'm also seeing a lot of people in their 50s - in early retirement - making the move to Cape Breton as well," she said.

The new head of the Cape Breton Regional Chamber of Commerce says while the trend is exciting, there are still things that need to happen in order for the population to keep growing.

"We have a lot of people who are interested in coming here, but if it's hard to find services then that puts us at a disadvantage," said Jenna Lahey. "So increasing the numbers around bringing doctors to the island, but other things like infrastructure as well."

As the new NSCC Marconi campus is being built along the Sydney waterfront, there is hope it will bring hundreds of students downtown.

"Which is going to be huge for the economy here," Lahey said. “We're seeing lots more people buying up buildings and starting new businesses."