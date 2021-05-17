ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Eleven electronic billboards lit up across St. John's on Monday with messages of support for the complainant in a police-involved sexual assault case.

A jury found Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove guilty on Saturday of sexually assaulting the woman in her home while on duty in 2014.

Ashley MacDonald helped fundraise to get the billboards up and says as a sexual assault survivor herself, she was shocked and relieved to see Snelgrove convicted.

Queen's University researcher Danielle McNabb says MacDonald's shock is warranted because while data on police-involved sexual assault is sparse, the available figures indicate officers are less likely to be convicted of sexual assault than are civilians.

She says she examined 159 cases from 2005 to 2020 involving Ontario's police investigation unit and found that of all the officers who ended up before a judge, sexual assault suspects were most likely to be acquitted.

McNabb, however, says officers who were convicted of sexual assault received harsher penalties compared with civilians because judges considered the officers' abuse of power.

