Daughter of Cape Breton cancer patient organizes fundraising benefit in her memory

It's been more than two years since Haley Toomey's mother passed away from brain cancer.

"It's definitely been a learning curve for myself and my dad, but we try our best to remember the good,” Toomey said.

On May 27, 2020, Cayla Toomey married her longtime partner Tim while in hospital receiving treatment for a tumor that was the size of a peach.

Unfortunately, she passed away on March 17, 2021, at age 52.

For the second straight year, her daughter is now organizing an ‘80s dance and silent auction in the family's home community of Glace Bay, N.S., as a way of giving back.

"A lot of people like to give back but they're not exactly sure how,” Toomey said. “So when opportunities like this do come up, it definitely makes people feel good about attending and doing their part as well."

Funds raised will go to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

Last year's benefit brought in more than $10,000.

"Cayla was a fighter, and such a dear friend to the Foundation,” said Caitlyn MacDonald, the foundation’s director of philanthropy. "What they're doing is, they're turning a loss into something beautiful and something that is going to help so many others who will be going through something very similar that they went through."

Now, Haley Toomey wants to try to top last year's total.

"Of course, I would love to hit $10,000 again, or more, but realistically, whatever we make is more than enough for me,” Toomey said.

The fundraiser is timely as May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month.

Haley Toomey says the community support makes it clear her mother's legacy lives on.

"She would be over the moon,” Toomey said. “She would be so proud, she would be so happy. She would love every moment of this."

The benefit dance and silent auction are set for the evening of May 5 at The Main Event & Jigger’s Lounge in Glace Bay.