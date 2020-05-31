The daughter of a Nova Scotia shooting victim is adding her voice to those calling for a public inquiry into last month’s massacre that killed 22 people.

Darcy Dobson lost her mother Heather O’Brien, a VON nurse, after a gunman went on a rampage in several Nova Scotia communities April 18 and 19.

Dobson shared an emotional plea on her personal Facebook page Sunday, calling on both the provincial and federal governments to hold a public inquiry into Canada’s worst mass shooting.

“We are now 40 days past this tragic event, we aren't able to heal properly because, and to be quite frank, the amount of information being kept from us is deplorable. I urge you to put yourselves in our shoes,” Dobson wrote in her social media post. “The woman who was the center of our world was taken from us in a manner that no one could ever even imagine.”

O’Brien’s daughter also wrote about how her mother was a strong woman, who taught her children to be brave and to stand up for what they believe is right.

“We are requesting you give us the information we all deserve,” she wrote. “I am just one voice of many families you will be hearing from and I know we all have similar stories about the beautiful people we’ve lost.”

(Darcy Dobson shares an emtional plea on her Facebook page calling for a public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Source: Facebook/Darcy Dobson)

Nova Scotia’s premier has said Ottawa must take the lead on any public inquiry into the shooting because the RCMP is a federal agency.

However, many legal experts have said that is not the case, and have also urged the province to start laying the framework for an inquiry now.

The premier says the province’s attorney general has been in talks with his federal counterpart regarding an inquiry, but there’s no word on how that’s going, or if they’re making any progress.

But Dobson says her family, and all Nova Scotians affected by the tragedy deserve answers so they can begin to heal.