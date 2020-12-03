HALIFAX -- It’s been 14 years but Lacey Conrad, Leah Profitt and Nadea Melenchuk still remember everything about their mother, Leslie Ann Conrad.

"She was the sweetest woman. She would walk into a room and smile and the room would light up," said Lacey Conrad.

"For her, being a mom was the most important job she had, so it was all about us," said Leah Profitt. "I can remember going to the grocery store with my mom and you know we'd put our groceries on the belt and the total would come up and she would start putting things back because she didn't have enough money to pay for them and most of those things were things for her."

Leslie Ann Conrad disappeared in October 2006. Her body was found by a hunter near Melanson Road in Kings County on Nov. 22, 2006, less than 10 kilometers from her home.

Despite a lengthy investigation by RCMP, no charges have been laid in connection with her death.

Tuesday, Dec. 8 would have been Leslie’s 60th birthday. To mark the milestone and bring attention to her unsolved murder, the three women have started a unique movement.

"We're asking people to perform acts of kindness and to spread joy in her honour and we're asking for people to take a photo of whatever they do or even a short video and use the hashtag #ForLes," said Nadea Melenchuk.

The women say they want to pay it forward during these uncertain times.

"A lot of people have been going through a really hard time this year," said Melenchuk. "We also are not strangers to going through a hard time. When we lost our mother, there was a lot of outreach from the community and it meant a lot to us at that time and it really helped us get to where we are today."

"It doesn't have to be a monetary thing," Conrad said. "It's just to give back and to bring joy right now. With this year, it's been such a terrible year for people, we just thought it would be the perfect time to try and do some good."

The movement started last week and has already caught on, with people posting various acts of kindness to social media using #ForLes.

"It started to grow organically and people have just really taken a liking to it and it's really neat to see how much joy is being spread right now," said Conrad.

As they try to spread joy, the women also carry the sadness of their mother’s senseless death and hope for answers.

The murder of Leslie Ann Conrad is part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program. The government is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or person(s) responsible for her death.

"It doesn't matter how small a detail you may have or have heard. Any information is helpful, please bring it forward," said Profitt.

Anyone with information on the unsolved homicide of Leslie Ann Conrad is asked to contact RCMP, Crime Stoppers or The Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.