

CTV Atlantic





The daughters of a missing New Brunswick woman say they are growing increasingly worried about their mother, who they fear may have wandered off into the woods.

Hazel Clark, 87, was last seen at her home on Springhill Road in Havelock, N.B., around 10 a.m. Sunday. She was reported missing to police that evening.

Police did receive information that Clark had been spotted on Route 880, early Sunday evening, but investigators have determined that it wasn’t Clark, but another individual.

Efforts to locate Clark have been unsuccessful, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Mary Black says her mother has been exhibiting dementia-like symptoms for a few years, and they’re worried she may have gone for a walk and lost her way.

Minnie Estabrooks says her mother rarely strays too far from home and she left her purse behind.

“Go around and check on the raspberry bushes, which is just around the corner, or take some garbage out. It just, it’s inexplicable,” says Estabrooks.

RCMP officers, police dog services, and members of the Tri-County, Greater Fundy, York-Sunbury, and Miramichi Ground Search and Rescue teams, have been searching the Havelock area. A drone from the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization is also being used in the search.

Clark is described as five-foot-nine inches tall and 160 pounds. She has short, wavy grey hair, hazel eyes, and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing light brown or beige-coloured pants with a cream-coloured top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverview RCMP.