Dawg Days of Summer fundraiser supports the Fredericton SPCA
While many have put the pandemic behind them, the Fredericton SPCA is still playing catch up.
On Sunday, it held the Dawg Days of Summer fundraiser at Kilarney Park on Fredericton’s north side.
"Today is our first in person event, fundraiser, since COVID in 2020,” said Cecile LePage, chair of Fredericton SPCA.
“It's the first time that we've had to the opportunity to work with the public, the volunteers and the individuals that like to help us,” LePage said.
About 100 people and pooches, as well as local businesses and organizations, came out to support the SPCA.
"For me becoming a veterinarian was to give back to my community,” said Rhonda Stone, who brought her dog Ronin to walk the two kilometres around the lake.
“So to come events like this and see the fundraising and support the SPCA is so important to the core of why I became a veterinarian,” Stone said.
The SPCA says you can also donate items.
It has a wish list on its website.
"It's sully's first birthday and we just wanted to come out and support the SPCA,” said Robbi Daley.
“I know there's so many dogs and cats, animals out there to be adopted and it’s important to us that they find a home,” Daley said.
The SPCA says it had to be creative throughout the pandemic and even still to fund the not for profit organization.
"We depend on the public donations we're 95 per cent funded by fundraisers, so COVID and recovery of COVID impacted us majorly,” LePage said.
The Fredericton SPCA says that before COVID an event like this would have raised $25,000, today it's raised just over $5,000 but donations online are still open.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fire crews battle blaze near Yellowknife as local residents pitch in to help
As crews work to subdue a blaze near the territorial capital of Yellowknife, some who have stayed behind are doing what they can to help those fighting the fires.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
Tropical Storm Hilary is battering California with powerful winds and rain. It's only going to get worse
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico late Sunday morning over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.'
How airlines cope with price surge during disasters
Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.
Wildfire on Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately, official says
Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately.
From turmoil to triumph, Spain clinches its first Women's World Cup title with a win over England
Spain won its first Women's World Cup title less than a year after a player rebellion, holding off England 1-0 on Sunday after Olga Carmona's first-half goal.
Toronto
-
Man wanted for allegedly dropping softball-sized rocks on vehicles off Toronto bridge
Police are looking for a man reported to have dropped softball-sized rocks on vehicles' windshields off of a pedestrian bridge in Toronto two separate times this month.
-
No injuries reported after electrical fire spread through west-end Toronto apartment building
No injuries have been reported following a 5-alarm electrical fire that spread through an apartment building in Toronto’s west end on Sunday afternoon.
-
Belt hits 2 of Blue Jays' 5 home runs off Hunter Greene in 10-3 rout of Reds
Brandon Belt had his second multihomer game this season, Hyun Jin Ryu won consecutive starts for the first time since his latest Tommy John surgery and Toronto Blue Jays routed the Cincinnati Reds 10-3 Sunday to win the series between playoff contenders.
Calgary
-
Support continues for NWT evacuees across Alberta
Alberta has been the fortress for evacuees fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, encroaching on the capital of Yellowknife.
-
Dancing for Evelyn’s birthday: Calgary family raises critical funds for Alberta Children’s Hospital
Evelyn Roy sadly passed away following a battle with cancer in February of 2020, but her loving family still celebrated her birthday on Sunday to honour the child’s beautiful legacy and raise critical funds for those in need.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
Women's World Cup: Devoted fans in Montreal rise at the crack of dawn
A group of soccer fans gathered bright and early in southwest Montreal Sunday to watch England and Spain go head to head in the Women's World Cup. With kick-off at 6 a.m., the Burgundy Lion pub opened its doors way ahead of schedule, welcoming roughly 50 people to watch the game.
-
Convoy protest against Bill 96 rolls through West Island
For the second time this summer, a group of caravan protesters rolled through Montreal’s West Island to denounce Quebec's French language law, Bill 96.
Edmonton
-
11 injured at Eritrean event protested all day in Edmonton
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
-
Firefighters take stock of N.W.T. fires as cooler, wet weather expected to end
Firefighters trying to keep wildfires at bay from the city of Yellowknife were planning to take stock of the situation this morning after cooler, damp weather gave them a break Saturday.
-
Homicide section investigating death near Whyte Avenue
Edmonton police are calling a man's death near Whyte avenue early Saturday morning suspicious.
Northern Ontario
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Vehicle on fire Saturday on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Saturday evening on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae, east of Greater Sudbury.
-
‘The Sudbury Tornado’: A grave anniversary
It is a grave anniversary for the City of Greater Sudbury, one of both tragedy and community resilience as Sunday August 20, 2023 the city marks the 53rd anniversary of ‘the Sudbury Tornado.’
London
-
One deceased, two sent to hospital after collision: Middlesex OPP
One person has died and two others were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle collided at a Middlesex Centre intersection on Saturday night.
-
Western University to construct two new residence buildings
In an effort to provide more 'safe and affordable living options,' Western University recently announced plans to construct two new residence buildings capable of housing 1,000 students.
-
London, Ont. Ford Fest event cancelled
Citing MuslimFest that is also scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbecue.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested for Molotov cocktails
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being caught making Molotov cocktails last week.
-
'Really incredible thing to do': The benefits of hiking in Manitoba
More Manitobans are enjoying hiking as a way to get exercise, connect with nature, and relieve stress in their daily lives.
-
Man inspired by Terry Fox finishes cross-Canada run in Port Coquitlam
For the past 160 days, Jackson Charron-Okerlund has been walking and running across the country to raise funds for cancer research.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents concerned about wildfire evacuees in the Northwest Territories
Raging wildfires continue burning in the Northwest Territories, forcing thousands to flee their homes, including Dylan Jones.
-
Police appeal for security video footage as investigation continues into fatal Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are asking all residents and businesses in the rural southeast end of Ottawa to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity, as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
-
Ottawa hospital ER wait times exceed provincial average
The average wait time to see a doctor in all Ottawa hospital emergency departments exceeded the provincial average in June, with the Ottawa Hospital General Campus having one of the longest wait times in Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
-
Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority, doctors over mental health treatment
A Saskatoon city councillor has launched a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and five doctors.
-
North Regina Little League eliminated at World Series after falling to Mexico
After a valiant effort – North Regina Little League has had their dreams of a Little League World Series (LLWS) title extinguished after a 10-1 loss against Mexico on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
-
Heavy urban search and rescue team deployed to West Kelowna to assess damage
Canada Task Force 1, a Vancouver-based heavy urban search and rescue team has been deployed to West Kelowna for rapid damage assessments in neighbourhoods hit hard by the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Regina
-
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
-
Trio charged after allegedly fleeing robbery scene in Regina
A trio of Regina residents have been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and stealing her belongings.
-
North Regina Little League eliminated at World Series after falling to Mexico
After a valiant effort – North Regina Little League has had their dreams of a Little League World Series (LLWS) title extinguished after a 10-1 loss against Mexico on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in Kelowna
As flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
Southern B.C. seeing smoky skies from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border
A haze has settled over virtually all of southern British Columbia as hundreds of wildfires burn across the province.
-
Nanaimo's Ethan Katzberg wins gold in hammer throw at world championships
Canada's Ethan Katzberg smashed his own record and exceeded all expectations, claiming the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.