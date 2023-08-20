Dawg Days of Summer fundraiser supports the Fredericton SPCA

While many have put the pandemic behind them, the Fredericton SPCA is still playing catch up.

On Sunday, it held the Dawg Days of Summer fundraiser at Kilarney Park on Fredericton’s north side.

"Today is our first in person event, fundraiser, since COVID in 2020,” said Cecile LePage, chair of Fredericton SPCA.

“It's the first time that we've had to the opportunity to work with the public, the volunteers and the individuals that like to help us,” LePage said.

About 100 people and pooches, as well as local businesses and organizations, came out to support the SPCA.

"For me becoming a veterinarian was to give back to my community,” said Rhonda Stone, who brought her dog Ronin to walk the two kilometres around the lake.

“So to come events like this and see the fundraising and support the SPCA is so important to the core of why I became a veterinarian,” Stone said.

The SPCA says you can also donate items.

It has a wish list on its website.

"It's sully's first birthday and we just wanted to come out and support the SPCA,” said Robbi Daley.

“I know there's so many dogs and cats, animals out there to be adopted and it’s important to us that they find a home,” Daley said.

The SPCA says it had to be creative throughout the pandemic and even still to fund the not for profit organization.

"We depend on the public donations we're 95 per cent funded by fundraisers, so COVID and recovery of COVID impacted us majorly,” LePage said.

The Fredericton SPCA says that before COVID an event like this would have raised $25,000, today it's raised just over $5,000 but donations online are still open.

