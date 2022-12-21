Deadline approaching for those living at Charlottetown encampment

Time is running out for those still living at an encampment in Charlottetown, as police prepare to issue trespassing notices to those who remain.

The province requested Charlottetown police issue notices after city fire officials ordered “fire hazards” be removed from the site.

That order was to happen by Monday, but the province -- which is the majority owner of the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation (CADC), which owns the property -- asked for an extension until Thursday at noon.

The province then asked the city, through the municipal police, to issue trespassing notices to the people still living there.

The site was intended to be temporary while the province opened a new modular overnight shelter, which was completed last Friday opening up 50 beds.

Despite that, not everyone has left the encampment.

Those we spoke to said they were concerned about the rules for using the shelter, having to share rooms with strangers, and the fact the shelter is only open overnight for 12 hours.

They also said they have been told they would face charges if they had any open flames at the encampment.

A statement from the City of Charlottetown says fire inspectors were at the site Monday to address obvious violations.

The province did not respond to our request for an interview. However, the CADC did confirm it had received the order and had asked Charlottetown police, through a request by the Department of Housing and Social Development, to issue the trespassing notices.

In an email statement, a city spokesperson told CTV News the police would not take any action until the hazard compliance order ends Thursday at noon but gave no details on what would happen after that.