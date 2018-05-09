

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CORNER BROOK, N.L. -- The clock is ticking for a lovestruck Michigan teen who's facing a daunting Twitter challenge in a bid to see his online girlfriend thousands of kilometres away.

C.J. Poirier convinced Air Canada to give him free tickets to visit his Newfoundland girlfriend -- if he could manage to get 530,000 retweets.

So far, he has racked up about 30,000 retweets and has until the end of today to accumulate the rest.

The 19-year-old barista from Clarkston met Becca Warren of Corner Brook, N.L., online last year and they decided they wanted to meet in person after six months of texting.

So Poirier took to Twitter, asking Air Canada how many retweets it would take for free round-trip tickets.

Air Canada replied by asking what the population of Newfoundland was -- and said it would take that many.

As a backup plan, Poirier launched a GoFundMe page called .530KforBecca, in hopes of making his dream come true.