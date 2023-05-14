‘Dear Rita’ cast rehearse tribute to Rita MacNeil’s life

It's been 10 years since the passing of Rita MacNeil, but the music and memory of the iconic singer from Big Pond, N.S., lives on.

On Mother's Day, the cast of “Dear Rita” spent the day rehearsing songs and stories at one of MacNeil's favourite places to perform -- the Savoy Theatre.

“I think it’s entirely symbolic of Rita as a mother because she was such a hard worker, and so we're here on Mother's Day putting in the work just as she would do. She ran to music for her refuge and for her fulfillment,” said performer Catherine Woodford.

MacNeil died in 2013 following complications from surgery at the age of 68.

At the time of her death, she had reportedly been planning a series of concerts.

Now, a cast of six actors and performers have come together to pay tribute to Cape Breton's first lady of song.

“For us, it’s all rolled into one. It’s Mother's Day weekend to start, and telling the story about this tremendous mother figure who is also going to be having a heavenly birthday while we're actually doing the run, so it’s amazing,” said performer Ciarán MacGillivray.

MacNeil recorded more than 24 albums during her career and won her first of three Junos in 1987.

But the road to fame wasn't an easy one for MacNeil.

“I think that's one thing the crowds will really appreciate. There's a lot about her early life that comes out in Lindsey's script, both beautiful and painful and powerful,” said MacGillivray.

The curtain initially rose in Charlottetown before coming to Glace Bay. This is the second set of shows at the Savoy, and there have been rave reviews.

“Last May, when we had our opening night, people went crazy for the show. There were standing ovations and people cheering and standing in the middle of the first act for the songs,” said director Ron Jenkins.

The first of four shows will begin May 25 at the Savoy Theatre.