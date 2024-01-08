Death at N.B. homeless encampment reminder of high risk of fire at tent sites

FREDERICTON -

Homeless advocates in New Brunswick say the various sources of heat used by people living in tents carry a high risk of fire.

Johanne McCullough, director of Street Team Saint John, says some of those heat sources include candles, propane cylinders and butane stoves.

McCullough's comments are in reaction to the death Saturday of a 44-year-old man who suffered serious burns in a fire at a Saint John encampment located near a highway on-ramp.

She says one of her group's volunteers witnessed the flames at the encampment and called 911 around 8 p.m.

McCullough says four people were at the encampment, two of whom spent Saturday night at separate shelters.

She says a combination of small, enclosed spaces, flammable materials and heat sources can prove a deadly combination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.