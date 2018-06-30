

CTV Atlantic





A thunderstorm that swept through New Brunswick on Friday caused damage and even death.

Police say a 50-year-old man is dead after being struck by lightning Friday evening in Tabusintac, N.B.

Sgt. Andre Pepin of the RCMP says the man, whose name has not been released, was hit by lightning at around 6 p.m.

He says the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. RCMP have not released the man’s name.

The lightning also turned dangerous in Moncton, as a lightning strike caused a fire at a three story apartment building.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic and one part of the building.

Platoon chief Brian Gaudet says the damage was minimal

“On arrival the captain reported there was nothing showing. They investigated further and found a small fire on the second floor of the residence, and they extinguished it with a wet water extinguisher,” says Gaudet.

The Canadian Red Cross says nine tenants were displaced, including at least one child, and moved into temporary accommodations. The organization says nobody was injured in that incident.

“Basically the Red Cross works pretty much on 72 hours, so we provide emergency care, but where this is a long weekend, typically we’ll stretch that out to four days instead of three,” says Steven Wilson of the Canadian Red Cross.

Shyann MacLennan lives next door to the apartment building, and says lightning entered her building too.

“I was putting the kids to bed and the lightning must have hit the house or the wire, and the entire outlet went blue. We ran out with the kids, we thought the house was going to go up,” says MacLennan.

MacLennan says she was sure it was her building that was on fire.

“People were yelling fire! I thought it was in our house, we got everyone out there, and I looked up and started banging on doors getting people out,” explains MacLennan.

The Red Cross says tenants are going to be allowed back in the building to retrieve some of their belongings but it will be some time before they can move in.

According to the Canada Safety Council, lightning causes about 10 deaths and more than 100 injuries in Canada each year.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.