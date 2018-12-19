

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Justice Department will be adding resources to the province's largest jail following the death of an inmate with special needs.

Joshua Aaron Evans, of Bridgetown, N.S., was on remand at the Halifax-area facility when he was found in severe medical distress in his cell on the evening of Sept. 10. He died in hospital the next day.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was asphyxia due to suicide.

Family members say the 29-year-old had the mental capacity of a seven-year-old.

He was being held in the Transitional Day Room, a unit for individuals with special needs at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Burnside.

Christine Barnes has said her nephew was diagnosed with velo-cardio-facial syndrome, a genetic condition that can cause medical problems including heart defects, cleft palate, kidney problems and learning or behaviour issues.

She said he had the mental capacity of a second-grader.

Barnes said Evans was charged with making child pornography available, unlawfully accessing child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography following a search of a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., in 2015.

She said he was again charged with child pornography-related offences after the family moved to Nova Scotia. He was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with a prohibition order.

A Department of Justice Incident Review found that staff responded appropriately to the incident on Sept. 10 but did not follow all policies and procedures in the days prior to Evans' death.

The review found correctional staff did not complete daily progress reports on Evans for the six days before his death.

"With the exception to a round conducted at 7:04 p.m., staff were absent from the Day Room between 5:58 p.m. and 7:26 p.m., contrary to policy and procedures," the review said.

"Staff were responding to another incident in the building. Inmates were confined to their cells during this absence."

The review found that the last recorded round was at approximately 9 p.m. and nothing out of the ordinary was observed.

But when staff entered the Day Room for the next round at 9:30 p.m., Evans was in medical distress.

As a result of the review, Correctional Services is adding another full-time social worker and an inspector to ensure compliance at the facility.

"The loss of this young man was heartbreaking," Justice Minister Mark Furey said in a statement.

"As a result of the review, we are taking a number of actions, including the strengthening of policies and procedures in the monitoring of high-risk individuals in our transition day room program."

The department will also offer a restorative conference that will include staff, family, senior managers and other individuals affected by Evans' death.