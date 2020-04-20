HALIFAX -- The death of a 51-year-old Moncton man whose body was discovered in a landfill, has been determined to be accidental.

Codiac Regional RCMP say Charles Pitre was last seen in Moncton on April 9, and reported missing on April 10.

Shortly after he was reported missing, some of Pitre’s belongings were located near a dumpster in the downtown Moncton area.

The discovery led police to search a section of the landfill, where they discovered Pitre’s body around 1 p.m. on April 14.

An autopsy was performed on April 17 and his death was determined to be accidental.

Police say criminality is not believed to be involved, and no criminal charges are anticipated.