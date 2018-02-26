

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Police say they have no evidence to support allegations published on a Lebanese website of a "heinous crime" in the death of a Lebanese Canadian student at Saint Mary's University.

Halifax Regional Police issued a news release today to say investigators are looking into the case, but there "is no evidence to suggest the death is suspicious."

Police spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac said investigators responded to a Feb. 13 incident at a student residence involving a 23-year-old man.

Police say the man died 10 days later, and that an autopsy is being carried out.

A Lebanese website titled the National News Agency published a story Sunday quoting the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the website, the ministry said there had been "a murder" on the Halifax campus, and stated the Lebanese embassy had been instructed to follow up "to find out the details and reasons behind this heinous crime."