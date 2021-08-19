HALIFAX -- The death of a two-year-old boy from Summerside, P.E.I. has been ruled accidental by the Nova Scotia Chief Medical Examiner Service.

On August 18, 2020, Summerside Police Services were notified that two-year-old Knox Beairsto-Whitlock was in a Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries that were described as “not natural”.

Police initiated an investigation and learned that the boy suffered a fall at his residence on August 16, 2020, but appeared to be uninjured and acting normally after the fall.

Police say the boy became unresponsive early the next morning, and 911 was called.

He was transported to hospital in Summerside, and then airlifted to Halifax, where he succumbed to his injuries on August 20.

An autopsy was conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner and the death was ruled accidental.

Police say no criminal charges will result from the incident.