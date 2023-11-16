Decision on Chalmers Hospital hybrid operating room expected by year’s end

Fredericton-area physicians advocating for a hybrid surgical suite at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital say they’ve been told the decision will be made by the end of the year.

The hospital has been undergoing renovations for six years. Two years ago, doctors began advocating that one of the newly renovated spaces become a specialized surgical suite, or hybrid operating room. Those rooms give physicians the ability to do all kinds of surgeries and treatments, since it’s equipped with advanced imaging tools often making surgeries less invasive.

In October, the group of doctors spoke out, concerned the operating room wouldn’t be realized, and wondered why.

Four of them met with Premier Blaine Higgs and Health Minister Bruce Fitch on Nov. 2, and according both sides, the matter has been referred to a Health System Collaboration Council meeting on Dec. 11.

That committee is part of the new health authority board, announced in May. It’s comprised of fewer people than the previous health authority boards, made up of board members, the health authority, and government representatives.

“While we appreciate that the intention of the committee is to reassure that the process is not political, we understand that Minister Fitch chairs this committee and ultimately makes the decision with input,” the physicians said in an emailed statement to CTV Atlantic.

The department promises the committee is meant to “deliver a patient-centered, accessible, responsive health care.”

“It encourages greater collaboration within the health-care system, with an aim to determine together what is best for New Brunswickers,” a department spokesperson said.

The group of physicians say they expect a decision by the end of the year.

The operating room has the support of the N.B. Medical Society.

Dr. Paula Keating said in October that delaying the project has “negative impacts on patients in the form of longer wait times and poorer health outcomes.”