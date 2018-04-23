

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The defence at the second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher has closed its case, after the 36-year-old law school graduate testified that he fatally stabbed Montreal-born yoga instructor Kristin Johnston by accident.

Butcher was the lone defence witness, and told the 14-member jury the pair had been sleeping at Johnston's home on March 26, 2016, when he awoke to someone stabbing him in the throat with a knife.

He testified that it was dark and he couldn't see who it was, but managed to grab the knife and fight back -- realizing seconds later he'd killed Johnston.

During her cross-examination today, Crown lawyer Carla Ball noted the wounds on Butcher's neck were located symmetrically on the right and left sides and in the centre, a pattern she suggested would be hard to achieve if someone had attacked him in the dark.

She suggested that Butcher's neck wounds were self-inflicted, but Butcher denied that.

After Ball was finished questioning Butcher, the defence told the jury that his client would not be calling further evidence.

The jury was told to come back on Thursday for closing submissions.

Butcher had been in a relationship with the 32-year-old yoga teacher, but friends of Johnston's testified in Nova Scotia Supreme Court she had broken up with him only hours before her death.

Follow reporter Sarah Ritchie's live tweets from the courtroom