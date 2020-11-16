FREDERICTON -- Matthew Raymond's defence lawyer says his client should not be held criminally responsible for murdering four people because the accused had delusions of being targeted by devils.

Lead defence lawyer Nathan Gorham told jurors today during his closing arguments that the mass shooting on Aug. 10, 2018, was an "unspeakable tragedy" that took the lives of four innocent people.

But he says Raymond did not understand the impact of his actions or that they were wrong.

Raymond, 50, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

Gorham has taken the jury through testimony and evidence from Raymond's computer and writings that illustrate how his "fixed, false beliefs" led him into a mad world of demons, devils and serpents.

The Crown will also give a closing statement during which it will argue that Raymond is guilty of first-degree murder and that he did understand his actions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.