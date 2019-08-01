

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Ottawa is planning to spend about $250 million for repairs and upgrades to reserve armouries and training facilities over the next five years.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced the funds today at a reserve facility in downtown Halifax.

The federal minister said $38 million is expected to be invested in immediate maintenance and repairs across the country this year.

A department news release says the upgrades will "accommodate future growth in the reserves," along with adding new gear.

The Defence Department also says it is studying the existing facilities and equipment to help define the reserves' longer term needs.

The Liberal government has committed to increasing the size of the primary reserve Force by 1,500 to a total force of 30,000.