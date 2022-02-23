Defund debate: Proposed Halifax Regional Police funding hike continues to divide

It's a drop in a proverbial bucket, but a proposed $2 million increase for policing in Halifax continues to spark plenty of criticism and debate.

In an era where defunding police has become a popular concept, some say the money would be better spent elsewhere, but not everyone agrees.

In his backyard sanctuary, Tony Burbridge, a former police officer, finds peace and relaxation.

Retired 10 years this April, the former deputy chief still keeps up on news involving his former employer.

What he's been hearing lately, he says, is for the birds.

"Over the years, I've known councillors that said, 'I got five or six calls from people.' And I used to say to them, 'When you get calls from five or six-thousand people, you have an issue,'" Burbridge said.

Although painful at the best of times, the current budget consultation in Halifax has taken an interesting turn over a planned $2 million increase for policing in the city.

With an increase of about two per cent, and barely approved by the police commission at the beginning of the month, opponents were still lining up to urge council to shut it down during the public portion of a Halifax Regional Municipality budget committee meeting Wednesday.

"I strongly believe that it's dangerous, irresponsible and negligent to increase the police budget," said Carmel Farahbakhsh, who opposes the proposed budget increase.

"There was so much expressed to say, against this increase in police funding, and the way that it was dismissed, I felt compelled to speak now," said Lori Curtis, who opposes the proposed budget increase.

"In 2020, when HRP sought to purchase a war vehicle, and the public strongly dissented, and as Black Lives Matter Movement gained momentum and opened many eyes to racism within our policy systems and institutions, there was much discussion that led to talks and agreements to reduce police funding," said Isabel Tees.

There was also heavy-criticism of the police force following the dismantling of a homeless camp in Halifax last summer.

Halifax Regional Police's chief, Dan Kinsella, took much of the heat, but still argues the budget hike would pay for more than two dozen new officers - including some dedicated to sex assault and hate crimes.

He also wants to tackle staffing shortages.

CTV News requested an interview with Kinsella Wednesday, but was told he's part of the ongoing budget process and will not be doing interviews while that process is underway.

Burbridge says there's a lot at stake for the chief.

"If the mayor and council don't say yes to the police commission at the request of the chief, I'm expecting he'll resign," he said.

As part of the 2022/2023 budget process, each municipal business unit presents its proposed business plan and budget.

Regional council then debates budget changes and refers them for final decision on Wednesday, March 23.

Full approval of the budget will be on Tuesday, April 12.