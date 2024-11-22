Delayed decision leaves African Nova Scotia land trust in limbo

A request for a block of land in the Cogswell Redevelopment Project by New Roots – an African Nova Scotia Land Trust – remains unanswered which has left the group feeling unsure of what the future will hold.

“We want to establish a path forward together as opposed to constantly having to re-engage with councillors,” said Treno Morton, engagement co-ordinator of New Roots.

Months ago, New Roots submitted a proposal to the Halifax Regional Municipality. The group is asking for a parcel of land to create mixed-income housing and commercial spaces for Black-owned businesses – an effort to address historical injustices from the destruction of Africville decades ago.

However, Morton says the city has yet to provide a clear response.

“After us coming with a very specific ask, asking for that parcel, we were kind of met with a very non-committal response and no clear direction on how we’re going to move forward.”

In September, city staff presented a report considering New Roots’ proposal for one of the lots in the redevelopment area. However, no decision has been made, and city staff are now working on a second report to review policies and bylaws that could impact the transfer.

Councillor Patty Cuttell acknowledges the importance of addressing housing and historical injustices but says the city is still determining what is feasible.

“What we would like to see is an affordable housing strategy in the Cogswell district,” Cuttle said. “What that looks like, it is a bit too early to say. It might be partnerships with not-for-profits, it might be with other order of government (and) could be something like density-bonusing with developers.”

Cuttle also said whether Halifax can afford to transfer land at no cost is under consideration.

New Roots’ proposal includes housing and commercial spaces that prioritize Black Nova Scotians. The plan aims to support the community by rebuilding what was lost when Africville was destroyed.

For those who remember the diverse communities that once existed in the area, the project is about more than just land.

“There were a lot of working-class families,” recalled Louis Gannon, who grew up in the area decades ago.

The African Nova Scotia Land Trust is waiting for the city to finalize its decision. For now, the delay is prolonging what Morton describes as an already difficult process.

“We’re asking for the opportunity to build something meaningful and lasting for our community.”

