HALIFAX -- A 49-year-old delivery driver in Halifax has been ticketed for failing to comply with Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act.

In a news release on Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police say they investigated a report that a delivery person was not following provincial regulations while in the public areas of a Halifax apartment building.

Police investigated the matter and found the man was not wearing a mask while in the apartment building's public areas.

The man was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to comply with the act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $2,422.

"HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency. We strongly advise members of the public to continue to educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures," read the release.