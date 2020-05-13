HALIFAX -- The demand for blood at blood clinics is growing now that elective surgeries are beginning to be rescheduled.

New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to begin rescheduling procedures that were cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The need for blood dropped significantly at the onset of the COVID-19 when hospitals started cancelling services, including non-emergency surgeries.

But with some provinces easing restrictions, clinics are preparing to open with changes made to adhere to the public health orders.

“You have to be careful. You don’t want COVID-19 in here,” said blood donor Harry Cross. “I am very fortunate to still be healthy enough to still be doing it, 60 years later.”

Eighty-three-year-old Cross says it’s reassuring to see changes at the clinics.

“Asking you if you’ve been exposed. So, they ask about six questions while you’re still standing outside, and if you answer no to all those, then they invite you in,” said Cross.

Layout changes have also been made inside clinics, including increased space between beds and barriers have been erected. Clinics also made changes to who and when people can visit to donate.

“We are by appointment only. So, we are not taking walk-ins because that interrupts our ability to do physical-distancing,” said Peter MacDonald with Canadian Blood Services.

Blood clinics say, as more surgeries and procedures are rescheduled, the need for blood will grow.

“Our inventory is in a good position, and we’re able to say supply and demand meet,” said MacDonald. “Our next challenge will be as provinces go to different phases of recovery and restart elective surgeries.”

Cross’s blood donation appointment on Tuesday brought his total number of donations to 1,000.

Cross is the first person in New Brunswick to reach this milestone, and one of only five people in Atlantic Canada.